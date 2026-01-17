Assam CM Says Proof of Gaurav Gogoi’s Pakistan Links Will Be Released by January End

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday night said he will make public full details by the end of this month regarding what he described as secret contacts between a sitting Assam MP and Pakistan.
Speaking during a Facebook Live address, CM Sarma accused the Congress party and its state party chief Gaurav Gogoi of compromising the state’s interests by repeatedly “appeasing one particular community” for political gain.
“The Congress has kneeled before a particular community. Had it been for someone’s good, it would not have been different. But it is being done at the cost of welfare of our motherland, identity of our people, and it cannot be accepted. The Congress and Gogoi should understand,”
Without naming Gogoi directly, the chief minister referred to allegations that have repeatedly been raised by the BJP against the Congress MP from Jorhat, who also serves as the party’s deputy leader in the Lok Sabha.
CM Sarma claimed that the Pakistan links of an "Assam MP" will be revealed with full details before the end of January.
"After returning from Davos, i will reveal all the details in front of all you people," he said.
“Special affection for a specific community and secret contact with Pakistan, all these are dangers for our state,” he added.
He further said that Assam’s ‘jati’ (community identity) is under threat and accused a section of people of deliberately trying to weaken the state.
“Our jati is in danger and we are trying to save it. But some people with vested interests are trying to weaken us,” he said.
“Our unified strength will save us, and we will win this war of identity,” he added.
The chief minister also brought up a recent controversy linked to the joining of former All Assam Minority Students’ Union president Rejaul Karim Sarkar to the Congress earlier this month. He was referring to remarks allegedly made by Karim which suggested turning Sivasagar into Dhubri.
Calling Sivasagar the cultural and historical heart of Assam, CM Sarma highlighted its importance as the former capital of the Ahom dynasty and the birthplace of the first Assamese newspaper ‘Orunudoi’, and also home to iconic sites such as Charaideo Maidam, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and the Shivadol temple symbolising Assam’s spiritual traditions.
On the other hand, CM Sarma claimed that Assamese culture has been steadily declining in Dhubri, and said the two regions have distinct social and cultural identities that cannot be equated or altered. “It is neither possible nor acceptable to turn Sivasagar into Dhubri or vice versa,” he said.
The chief minister also alleged that Sarkar had made remarks about “education jihad” and future administrative control in districts like Sivasagar, Jorhat and Guwahati. He questioned why senior Congress leaders present at the event did not object at the time.
CM Sarma criticised Gogoi for remaining silent and claimed that Sarkar later resigned on his own, emerging as a “hero” among minority sections.
Additionally, the chief minister targeted the Congress for failing to take firm action against another party leader who had recently demanded reservation based on religion, saying such positions go against constitutional values.
