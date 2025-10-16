AASU President Questions CM’s Claims on Zubeen Post-Mortem Leak

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's recent remarks regarding the leaking of post mortem information case have come under sharp criticism.

All Assam Student UnionU has challenged the CM, demanding proof for his claims. “If anyone, be it me or an individual from our organization, has uploaded the post-mortem report online, the Chief Minister must clearly show where and how it was shared,” he said.

"Because this is such a sensitive, delicate time, no one should be doing such irresponsible things... Even the Chief Minister should refrain from making such accusations during these complex, sensitive moments." he further stated.

We just have asked The Special Investigation Team (SIT) to verify the claims.

Sarma said, “We have asked SIT whether these claims are true or false. If they are proven true, the responsible individual must be immediately arrested, and strict legal action must follow.”

Earlier. the purported post-mortem report of Zubeen was leaked online. The so-called "secret" document started circulating on platforms like WhatsApp and X (formerly Twitter) on October 14. It went viral within hours, sparking public speculation and outrage.

Special Director General of Police (SDGP), Assam Police, has dismissed the leaked document as fake.

He said, "The document lacks a doctor's signature which is mandatory for any valid post-mortem report. Therefore it is not authentic."

He added that a detailed investigation has been launched to trace the origin of this forged report.

