AASU President Condemns Violence Outside Baksa Jail, Urges Peaceful Protest

Utpal Sarma, President of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), has strongly condemned the violent incidents that occurred outside Baksa District Jail. In a Facebook post, he stated that such acts of violence will not aid in securing justice for the late singer Zubeen Garg; rather, they weaken the ongoing struggle for justice.

Sarma emphasized that Zubeen Garg never endorsed violence. He led the anti-CAB movement personally and repeatedly called for peaceful protests. Setting fire to a media vehicle in the name of justice for Zubeen Garg, he said, is not only unfortunate but also unacceptable.

He called for a transparent investigation to identify those responsible for the violence. At the same time, he urged a thorough analysis of the police’s role during the incident, questioning whether there was prior intelligence about potential unrest and whether proper planning and preparation were in place. Sarma stressed that the authorities, particularly those in charge of law enforcement, must be held accountable.

Sarma recalled that from the time of Zubeen Garg’s death until his final rites, millions of people had gathered peacefully without any incidents of violence. Even when the accused—Shyamkanu and Siddharth—were brought to custody, the crowd remained restrained, despite intense anger.

He questioned the sudden outbreak of aggression: whether it was spontaneous or deliberately incited, and demanded a proper, impartial investigation. He urged the people of Assam to respect the late artist, refrain from violence, and continue demanding justice through peaceful and democratic means.

"Justice must prevail. Let the protests for Zubeen Garg’s justice be strict but non-violent and democratic," Sarma concluded.

