AASU Revamps Outlook, Abolishes Upper Age Limit For Top Brass

Among a host of key decisions to give a fresh outlook to the student organization All Assam Students' Union (AASU), was the decision to lift the age limit for top positions.
During the ongoing convention of the AASU, the top brass of the student body took several major decisions, one of which was to abolish the upper age limit of top positions like 'chief advisor' and 'advisor'.
The decision will mean that Dr. Samujjal Bhattacharjya, the chief advisor of AASU, will continue to remain in the position.
Meanwhile, during the convention, it was also decided that those students invited to join the organization behind the historic Assam Accord, will also not be bound by age limit or educational qualifications.
Among the other major decisions taken during the convention of AASU, it was decided that from now on will have three to four senior invited members, while the sub-division level AASU unit will stand abolished.
Furthermore, it was also decided that from now on, the AASU convention will be held after every four years, while a general meeting will be held every year.