AASU to Stage Statewide Protest Against NHPC Dam on Sept 30

All Assam Students' Union (AASU) has decided to renew agitations against the construction of the 2000 MW Subansiri Lower hydroelectric project by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) at Gerukamukh in Lakhimpur district along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

This was announced by AASU Chief Adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya after the executive meeting on Wednesday.

The students' union has decided to stage massive demonstrations against the NHPC on September 30.

Protests will also be held in Gerukamukh.

Speaking after the meeting, Samujjal Bhattacharya said, “The NHPC authorities have built the dam without paying any heed to the expert committee's report. We demand that the construction work of the dam is stopped at the earliest.”