AATS Demands Eviction of Illegal Industrial Units in Sonapur Tribal Belt

The Dimoria District Committee of the All Assam Tribal Sangha (AATS) held a press conference in Sonapur, demanding the immediate eviction of AAC Superlite Block Industry and Purbanchal Cement from the South Kamrup Tribal Belt area.

The organisation alleged that both industries located at Sarutari in Sonapur are operating illegally and in violation of Tribal Belt regulations, claiming that the units have been established on unsurveyed government land within the protected Tribal Belt.

The union stated that formal complaints were already submitted earlier, and a team from the State Legislative Assembly conducted a ground inspection, allegedly confirming the violations. However, despite the findings, the administration has not carried out eviction for mysterious reasons, the union alleged.

The Tribal Union announced that they will soon submit a memorandum to the Kamrup Metropolitan Deputy Commissioner reiterating their demand for eviction.

The organisation also called for the preservation of the traditional stone-carving site of the Karbi community located near the Zubeen Kshetra area, urging the authorities to protect its cultural value.

In addition, the union demanded the resumption of the halted eviction drive at Kachutoli Adarua.

Also Read: CCTOA Urges Assam CM to Withdraw Proposal Granting ST Status to Six Communities