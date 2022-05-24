AATSA Demands Assam Government to Halt Doloo Eviction

The All Assam Tea Students Association (AATSA) on Tuesday staged demonstrations in Duliajan against the state government’s decision to halt the eviction that is underway at the Doloo Tea Estate in Cachar district of Assam.

Eviction is underway to clear 25 bighas of land at the Doloo Tea Estate meant to build an airport.

The students of the association along with tea garden workers held a protest rally starting from the Dirial Tea Estate to Anandpara.

The protesters shouted slogans against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Lok Sabha MP Rameswar Teli, minister of welfare of tea tribes Sanjoy Kishan and BJP leader Terash Gowalla, demanding that the eviction be immediately stopped.

The protestors also said that they will resort to further agitations in the coming days if the eviction is not brought to a halt.

They also alleged that even when seven persons from the tea tribe community are ministers in the state and central government, they have done little for the welfare of the community in the state.

One of the members of AATSA said, “The BJP-led government in Assam has pushed around 5000 workers of the Doloo tea estate towards a dark future by displacing them. We warn the government that we will not tolerate such atrocities towards the tea tribe community.”

According to reports, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on March 7 between the authorities of the Doloo Tea Company and three registered trade unions at the Doloo Tea Estate representing the workers of the garden viz Barak Cha Shramik Union, Akhil Bharatiya Cha Mazdoor Sangh and Barak Valley Cha Mazdoor Sangh.

