Assam: Life Imprisonment To 10 Persons In Witch-Hunting Case

A local court in Bijni in Assam’s Chirang’s district has awarded life imprisonment to 10 individuals in connection to a witch-hunting incident.

The historic judgment was delivered by judge Yusuf Ajaz at district and sessions court, Bijni on Tuesday.

The case dates back to 2001 when the accused persons allegedly murdered three women on suspicion of practicing witchcraft in Chirang.

Witch-hunting is a prevailing problem in rural Assam and there seems to be no end to it.

Last month, a couple in Assam’s Baksa district was allegedly murdered on suspicion of practicing witchcraft.

According the police, the couple was murdered by one Suraj Ekka at the Doomni tea estate in the district. He allegedly barged into the couple’s house and bludgeoned them to death.

Ekka had blamed the couple for his wife’s ailing health, who didn’t recover despite several treatments.

Ekka was arrested based on the complaint by the couple’s daughter. During interrogation, he confessed to committing the crime.

It may be mentioned that the Assam Witch Hunting (Prohibition, Prevention and Protection) Act, 2015, has been in use since 2018. It was passed by Assam assembly in 2015 with provisions of jail term up to life imprisonment.

