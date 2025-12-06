AATSU Urges President To Block ST Status For Six Assam Communities

The All Assam Tribal Students' Union (AATSU) has lodged a memorandum with President Draupadi Murmu, through the District Magistrate of Kokrajhar, voicing strong abjection to the state government push to extend Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six large ethnic groups - Tai Ahom, Chutia, Koch- Rajbongshi, Matak, Moran, and the Tea Tribes.

Terming the proposal "anti- tribal," the organisation cautioned that expanding the ST list without rigorous scrutiny would dilute the constitution protection meant for Assam's existing tribal population.

According to AATSU, smaller indigenous groups, including the Bodo community, risk losing socio-economic safeguards if the six communities many of whom already have significant presence in government services,trade, and public life are added to the list.

The Union argued that the groups under consideration do not satisfy the parameters laid down by the lokur committee, which historically guides decisions on ST inclusion.

These benchmarks include measurable social and educational backwardness, a distinct cultural identity, and certain levels of geographical isolated criteria AATSU says the six communities do not meet.

Citing earlier legal rulings and the present reservation structure in Assam, the organisation urged the President to refrain from approving the proposal.

It further recommended that any future consideration be preceded by an impartial study by experts in anthropology, constitutional law, and tribal welfare.

AATSU maintained that only a careful, evidence based review can protect the interests of genuinely marginalised Tribal communiti whose rights, it says, are at risk of being overshadowed by more dominant groups.

