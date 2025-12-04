Karbi Anglong Tribal’s Protest Government Move to Grant ST Status to Six Communities

Hundreds of tribal students and youths stage massive protests across Karbi-Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts today (4 December ), opposing the Assam government’s proposal to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six major communities in the state.

The day-long rally in Dokmoka was organised by a coalition of Tribal organisations, including the Karbi Students’ Association (KSA), Karbi Students’ and Youth Council(KSYC), Indigenous Tribal People” Karbi Anglong(ITPKA),All Tiwa Students’ Union (ATSU), Karbi Anlong Youth Association (KAYA), Karbi Unemployed Youth Association(KUYA), and other Allied groups.

Participants carried placards reading “NO- ST STATUS TO 6 COMMUNITIES” and raised slogans against the government move.

Protesters warned that the agitation would escalate across the hill districts and beyond if the state and central government proceeded without consulting the existing Tribal Communities. They called on recognized Tribal Organization across Assam to Unite against what they describe as a “systematic attempt to erode tribal identity and rights.

A similar demonstration was held in Haflong. Dima Hasao district, led y the All tribal Students’ Organisation of Dima Hasao, in a show of solidarity. Leaders of the Students bodies in both locations declared that the agitation would continue until the proposal to include the six communities in the ST list is officially withdrawn.

The debate over ST status in Assam has been a sensitive issue for decades. Advocates for the sic communities argue that inclusion in the ST list would grant them access to reserved seats in education and employment, as well as other welfare benefits. However, existing tribal groups contend that extending ST status without proper consultation could dilute the resource, opportunities and political representation currently available to recognized tribes, and may undermine the cultural and political identity of indigenous communities.

“This is not just about Benefits,” said a student leader from KSYC. “It is about preserving the heritage, culture, and identity of our people. We cannot allow arbitrary changes that could alter the demographic and social structure of the hills. Authorities in Karbi Anlong and Dima Hasao have been closely monitoring the protests. While the rallies remained largely peaceful, officials have urged dialogue between the government and tribal organizations to resolve the Issue.” The leader added.