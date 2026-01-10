Abandoned and Misused: Lumding Cattle Breeding Centre Turns into Hub of Drugs and Gambling

Once established to serve local livestock farmers, the State Artificial Cattle Breeding Centre in Lumding has reportedly descended into shocking neglect, leaving farmers and animals alike in peril. Dr. Krishna Kamal Kalita, the veterinarian in charge, says the centre-- intended as a beacon for animal care-- has become a hotspot for drugs, alcohol, and gambling.

Advertisment

“Every evening, around 7-8 people come here to drink and gamble. I alone cannot stop this. I need the authorities to intervene,” Dr. Kalita told the media. Despite submitting a written complaint to the Deputy Commissioner, the Director, and even informing the local OC, no action has reportedly been taken.

The centre is plagued by severe infrastructure failures: broken floors, no proper boundaries, inadequate water, lack of sanitation, and a shortage of essential medicines. Dr. Kalita recounted a recent incident where a visitor to his chamber fell due to a broken floor and needed first aid. Even after treating animals, staff are forced to buy water themselves as none is provided by the government. Medicines for routine animal care often do not reach the facility despite repeated requests and submission of detailed lists to the department.

“The centre has become almost like a haunted house,” Dr. Kalita said, lamenting the state of the facility. For years, livestock owners have struggled due to these deficiencies, and the ongoing neglect threatens both livelihoods and animal welfare.

The deteriorating state of this vital veterinary facility has left the local community frustrated and concerned. Farmers fear that continued inaction could spell disaster for livestock in the region. All eyes are now on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-- will the state act to revive this critical centre, or will it continue to crumble under years of apathy?

Also Read: 130-Year-Old British-Era Goriajan Club At Khumtai In Decay, Who Will Save It?