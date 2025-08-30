130-Year-Old British-Era Goriajan Club At Khumtai In Decay, Who Will Save It?

A once-celebrated colonial-era retreat, the Goriajan Club in Rongamati village of Golaghat, now lies in a state of severe neglect, its legacy slowly crumbling after over 130 years. Built by the British as a leisure destination for tea plantation managers, the club once buzzed with activity, tennis matches, swimming in the pool, reading in the library, and movie screenings in the theatre room. the Britishers from undivided Sivasagar used to come to this club. Even after that era, it served as a retreat for plantation managers. Today, however, it stands abandoned, its grandeur faded and its historical value at risk.

Locals say successive governments have ignored the club, leaving it vulnerable to encroachment and misuse. “Several media reports have highlighted the plight of the Goriajan Club over the years, but no one has taken action,” said a resident. He added that earlier attempts to protect the club involved forming a local conservation committee, but preserving the sprawling 39 bighas of land requires substantial funding and government intervention.

“The British built this as a symbol of leisure and culture, and it could have been developed into a major heritage and tourist site,” the resident lamented. “Instead, immoral activities are now being carried out here due to neglect.”

A member of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) also stressed the need for government involvement, stating, “Our state has departments dedicated to conserving historic structures. Goriajan Club holds immense historical significance, yet the local MLA has not taken any concrete steps. We urge the Chief Minister to take immediate action before it’s too late.”

Local villagers are calling on the Assam Chief Minister to intervene, stressing that proper restoration and protection of the club could not only preserve its historical significance but also provide opportunities for tourism and community development.

Journalist Mridushmanta Baruah, reporting from the site, warned, “Without urgent government action, the legacy of this colonial-era landmark will be lost forever, along with the memories and artefacts that once made it a symbol of Assam’s rich heritage.”

