Abducted Assam Youth Rescued from Meghalaya’s East Garo Hills, Two Arrested

The recovery of a youth from Assam in East Garo Hills district's William Nagar, who was abducted from Boalia village under Mankachar police station in South Salmara-Mankachar district on the pretext of hiring a car, has caused a stir in the Assam-Meghalaya border on Saturday.
It may recalled that on December 4, a car driver namely Mustafizur Rahman (22), son of Majiel Haque of Bowali village under Mankachar police station received an unknown call on his mobile number at around 8-30 pm and booked his car on rent.
Accordingly, Mustafizur Rahman left the house with his four-wheeler bearing registration number AS01 FL 0877 and has gone missing since then.
Subsequently, an unidentified caller called victim’s father Mojeil Haque on his mobile number and demanded a ransom in exchange for the release of his kidnapped son.
Hours later, the caller called the victim's father again from Mustafizur's phone, demanding a hefty ransom and threatening to kill his son if he alerted the police about his son's kidnapping.
The mother of the victim then lodged a police complaint at Mankachar police station and accordingly, the police registered the case 440/2023 under section 365/387 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
A police team under the aegis of SI Kaushik Dutta managed to trace the mobile location through call detail record (CDR) and rescued the youth from William Nagar in East Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.
The police also arrested two persons in connection to their alleged involvement in the kidnapping case.
The arrested two persons were identified as Kelsonath Sangma, son of Benan Marak of Samin Songkama village under Songsak police station in East Garo Hills district and Mofidul Haque, son of Shamiul Haque of Pipulbari Pt.II village under Mankachar police station under South-Salmara Mankachar district.
The police are continuing their operation against the kidnapping racket in the border region of Assam-Meghalaya.
Meanwhile, the police recovered the missing four-wheeler vehicle of the victim from Dudhnoi in Goalpara district of Assam.