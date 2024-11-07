Abducted Tea Estate Manager from Assam's Jagun Released in Arunachal

The manager of a Himalayan Tea Company in Jagun within Assam’s Tinsukia district who was abducted in October this year has been released.
According to sources, the abducted man named Gautam Basumatary was freed at 17th Mile in Arunachal Pradesh’s Jairampur on Thursday.
On October 23, a group of armed men forcibly abducted Basumatary from the tea estate’s camp at midnight. The involvement of the banned militant group United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) was strongly suspected in this abduction, given its previous activities in the region.
Basumatary is currently under the custody of the Lekhapani Police.