Assam: Armed Men Kidnap Tea Estate Manager in Tinsukia; ULFA-I Suspected

A manager of a tea estate in Jagun within Assam’s Tinsukia district was allegedly abducted by a group of arms militants on Wednesday late night.
The victim in question has been identified as Gautam Basumatary, the manager of Himalayan Tea Company in Jagun, falling under the jurisdiction of Lekhapani Police Station.
According to sources, a group of armed men forcibly took Basumatary from the camp at around 12 am last night. The involvement of the banned militant group United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) is strongly suspected in this abduction, given its previous activities in the region.
This is not the first abduction from Radha Chetiya Tea Estate. In a previous case, the ULFA-I had also kidnapped another manager from the estate. Gautam Basumatary, the latest victim, is originally from Kharsang in Arunachal Pradesh.
The police have been notified and an investigation has been launched into the matter.