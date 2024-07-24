Assam

ABHA ID Creation Stall Inaugurated at South Salmara-Mankachar DC Campus

This initiative is designed to empower individuals with a unique health identity, ultimately improving their overall healthcare experience.
ABHA ID Creation Stall Inaugurated at South Salmara-Mankachar DC Campus
ABHA ID Creation Stall Inaugurated at South Salmara-Mankachar DC Campus
Pratidin Time

An 'ABHA ID Creation Stall' (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) was inaugurated at the South Salmara-Mankachar District Commissioner (DC) campus, attended by the District Commissioner, Additional District Commissioner (Health), and other staff members.

The event highlighted the significance and benefits of creating an ABHA ID for attendees. The ABHA ID aims to enhance access to healthcare services, ensure the portability of health records across different healthcare providers, and improve the overall efficiency of the health system.

This initiative is designed to empower individuals with a unique health identity, ultimately improving their overall healthcare experience.

ABHA ID Creation Stall Inaugurated at South Salmara-Mankachar DC Campus
ABHA ID Creation Stall Inaugurated at South Salmara-Mankachar DC Campus
ABHA ID Creation Stall Inaugurated at South Salmara-Mankachar DC Campus
ABHA ID Creation Stall Inaugurated at South Salmara-Mankachar DC Campus
ABHA ID Creation Stall Inaugurated at South Salmara-Mankachar DC Campus
ABHA ID Creation Stall Inaugurated at South Salmara-Mankachar DC Campus
ABHA ID Creation Stall Inaugurated at South Salmara-Mankachar DC Campus
ABHA ID Creation Stall Inaugurated at South Salmara-Mankachar DC Campus
ABHA ID Creation Stall Inaugurated at South Salmara-Mankachar DC Campus
Eligibility Criteria To Apply For Abha Card
South Salmara-Mankachar
ABHA ID
Ayushman Bharat Health Account

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/abha-id-creation-stall-inaugurated-at-south-salmara-mankachar-dc-campus
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com