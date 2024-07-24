ABHA ID Creation Stall Inaugurated at South Salmara-Mankachar DC Campus

An 'ABHA ID Creation Stall' (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) was inaugurated at the South Salmara-Mankachar District Commissioner (DC) campus, attended by the District Commissioner, Additional District Commissioner (Health), and other staff members.
The event highlighted the significance and benefits of creating an ABHA ID for attendees. The ABHA ID aims to enhance access to healthcare services, ensure the portability of health records across different healthcare providers, and improve the overall efficiency of the health system.
This initiative is designed to empower individuals with a unique health identity, ultimately improving their overall healthcare experience.