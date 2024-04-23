Eligibility Criteria To Apply For Abha Card

The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission ( ABDM ), launched on September 27, 2021, aims to revolutionize India's healthcare sector by creating, developing, and bolstering its digital infrastructure. One of its key objectives is to facilitate the seamless sharing of medical records among healthcare facilities and professionals nationwide. This is achieved by integrating individuals' medical records into a unified system, allowing for secure and centralized access from any point within the healthcare network.

The ABHA Health Card, introduced under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, offers a 14-digit health ID that is linked to an individual's mobile number or Aadhaar. This ID enables digital access and sharing of health records across various stakeholders, including users, insurance companies, and healthcare facilities. Users can access lab reports, prescriptions, consultation details, and diagnoses from authenticated healthcare providers nationwide using their health ID.

Eligibility Criteria for ABHA Health ID Card

- Indian National: All Indian citizens are eligible for the Ayushman Bharat Health Account. NRIs are not eligible.

- Aadhaar Card: Possession of an Aadhaar number is mandatory for ABHA registration.

- No Limitations for Categories: There are no restrictions based on income group or category; everyone can apply for an ABHA health ID card.

Documents Required for ABHA Registration

1. Identity and Address Proof: Aadhaar number is recommended.

2. Bank Account Details: Linked bank account details are required.

3. Medical History Declaration: Applicants must declare any medical conditions for future reference.

4. Domicile Certificate: A domicile certificate is needed to verify the applicant's residence.

In summary, meeting the eligibility criteria and providing the necessary documents are crucial steps in applying for the ABHA Health ID card. This initiative aims to enhance access to healthcare services through digital means for all eligible individuals in India.