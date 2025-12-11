ABSU Holds Torchlight Rally in Kokrajhar Demanding Early Implementation of BTR Accord

The All Bodo Students’ Union(ABSU), Kokrajhar District Committee, on Thursday organised a massive torchlight rally in Kokrajhar town, urging the government to ensure the early and full implementation of the Bodo Territorial Region (BTR) Accord signed on January 27, 2020, between the Government of India, ABSU, four factions of the NDFB, and UBPO.

Addressing the media, ABSU leaders highlighted that while some provisions of the BTR Accord have been implemented, several key clauses remain pending, causing growing frustration among the people of the region. The union reiterated its demand for the immediate enforcement of the 125th Constitutional Amendment Bill and Clause 280 during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi.

The torchlight rally commenced at the MP & HS Government Secondary School playground and proceeded through Kokrajhar town, concluding at Bodofa Children’s Park. Hundreds of supporters participated, raising their voices for the government to honour its commitments to the Bodo community.

ABSU Vice President Kwrwmdao Wary, Senior Leader Swmdwn Brahma, Kokrajhar District Committee President Kripesh Daimary, General Secretary Kampa Basumatary, and several other prominent leaders actively took part in the rally, addressing the gathering and urging immediate action.

The leaders affirmed that ABSU would continue its democratic movement until every clause of the BTR Accord is fully implemented, ensuring the welfare and overall development of the Bodo community and the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) region.