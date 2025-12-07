“Failed Leadership”: BTC EM Calls for ABSU President Dipen Boro’s Immediate Resignation

In the wake of the attack at the BTC Assembly building protesting the tribal recognition of six communities, BTC Executive Member (EM) Ganesh Kachari has demanded the resignation of All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) President Dipen Boro.

Speaking to the media during a program in Goreswar, Kachari alleged that both ABSU and the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) were directly involved in the unrest that occurred at the BTC Secretariat on November 29. He pointed out that the ABSU flag was seen at the scene, linking the organisation to the incident.

“If ABSU and UPPL are not involved, a thorough investigation must be conducted to ensure that those responsible are held accountable,” Kachari said. He further stated that Dipen Boro has failed to control his members, and his leadership reflects poorly on the organisation.

Kachari called on Boro to step down immediately and urged the student body to appoint a suitable and apolitical leader capable of providing proper guidance to the Bodo community. He added that Boro’s denial of ABSU’s involvement and claim of being unaware of the incident demonstrates a lapse in leadership, making him responsible for the events.

The demand comes amid growing scrutiny of ABSU following the violent protest at the BTC Assembly, which has sparked widespread debate over responsibility and leadership within the student organisation.

