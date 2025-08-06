ABSU Leaders Meet Home Secretary, Flag Delay in Bodo Accord Implementation

A delegation from the All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) met Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan in New Delhi on Wednesday, raising serious concerns over the delayed implementation of key provisions of the Bodo Peace Accord.

During the meeting, the delegation discussed the pending constitutional amendment, the 125th Constitutional Amendment, which was scheduled to be introduced during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier assured that the amendment would be tabled during this session. However, with half the session already over, the issue is yet to be brought up in Parliament. The ABSU members expressed deep dissatisfaction over the delay.

The discussions also included other critical matters related to the Accord’s implementation, such as granting Scheduled Tribe (Hills) status to Bodos residing in Karbi Anglon. They also discussed on the withdrawal of pending criminal cases against NDFB leaders, including Ranjan Daimary and six other cadres.

The delegation underlined that while some aspects of the 2020 Bodo Peace Accord have been implemented, full (100%) implementation is yet to be achieved. The ABSU warned that if the government continues to delay, the organisation will be forced to launch democratic mass movements in October or November to press for their demands.

