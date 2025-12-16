ABSU Meet Union Education Minister, Submits Memorandum on Bodo Language

All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) President Dipen Boro led a delegation to Delhi today to meet Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, pressing for key demands related to Bodo language education and infrastructure in Assam.

During the meeting, the ABSU delegation submitted a five-point memorandum. Following the Bodo agreement, the demands include the inclusion of Bodo as a Modern Indian Language (MIL) up to the 10th grade in all central schools across Assam, and its incorporation into the C-TET examination at the L1 level.

The delegation also called for the timely establishment of educational institutions in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), in line with prior Bodo agreements.

In addition, the ABSU leaders met Union Joint Secretary (North-East), Niraj Kumar Bansod, urging the implementation of BTR-related educational initiatives according to a fixed timeline.

ABSU President Dipen Baro expressed confidence that the discussions with the Union authorities would pave the way for concrete action on the union’s demands, strengthening both Bodo language education and educational infrastructure in Assam.

