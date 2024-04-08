Abu Saleh Najmuddin Appointed as Working President of AIUDF Central Committee

It may be mentioned that on April 1, Najmuddin, who served as a former minister and senior Congress leader resigned from the party and joined the AIUDF.

In his resignation letter, Najmuddin expressed dissatisfaction against the actions of some leaders of the APCC and AICC by stating that they have deviated from the ideology of the Congress party by putting the interest of the common people and long-term congressman in the back seat by openly projecting candidates canvassed by traitors of the Congress party.