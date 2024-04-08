Abu Saleh Najmuddin Appointed as Working President of AIUDF Central Committee

Abu Saleh Najmuddin, who recently joined the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), has been appointed as the Working President of the party’s Central Committee.
An official notification issued by the AIUDF leadership on Monday said that Abu Saleh Najmuddin's appointment as the Working President comes with immediate effect.
The notification read, “I have the pleasure to proudly proclaim that as directed by the Hon’ble President, AIUDF, you have been appointed as the Working President of the All India United Democratic Front, Central Committee with immediate effect.”
It may be mentioned that on April 1, Najmuddin, who served as a former minister and senior Congress leader resigned from the party and joined the AIUDF.
In his resignation letter, Najmuddin expressed dissatisfaction against the actions of some leaders of the APCC and AICC by stating that they have deviated from the ideology of the Congress party by putting the interest of the common people and long-term congressman in the back seat by openly projecting candidates canvassed by traitors of the Congress party.