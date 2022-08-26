"ABVP Has No Relation With BJP": Assam CM

Amid language row, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has no relation with the BJP and they can ask people to not vote for him if they desire to do so.

“ABVP is not part of the BJP and is no way related. They can protest as much as they want but I cant do anything. They can also ask people to not vote for me if they want,” CM Sarma said.

The Chief Minister’s reaction comes after the student organization demanded the use of Assamese language as the medium of instruction in government-aided schools in the state.

Earlier this week, the state government had taken a decision to introduce the English language as the medium of instruction from Classes 3 to 10 in state-run schools.

The move was vehemently opposed by student organizations in the state.

The Assam unit of ABVP had urged the government to reconsider its decision, however, it backfired as Assam minister Jayanta Malla Baruah reportedly made loose comments and compared the student organization with thieves and dacoits.

Interestingly, the student organisation started its mass signature campaign in Nalbari, from where minister Jayanta Malla was elected to the Assam assembly.

The ABVP is a right-wing all India student organisation affiliated to the Hindu nationalist - Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). It is the largest student organisation in India with more than 3 million members.

The All Assam Students Union (AASU) had also criticized the state government’s decision, to which, CM Sarma categorically stated that he would not run his government following the diktat of AASU.

He also claimed that the leaders of AASU who have crossed the age limit of remaining a student long ago have no moral right to talk about the medium of instruction in the school.