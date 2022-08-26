'Pratidin Talent Hunt 2022' | Auditions Begin In Dibrugarh

Auditions for ‘Pratidin Talent Hunt 2022’ has commenced on Friday with the first venue being DHS Kanoi College Auditorium in Dibrugarh.

Registration of the show is well underway and people from different age groups participated in it to showcase their talents including singing, dancing, poem recitation etc.

“The response is quite well. We are expecting at least 100-150 participants from Dibrugarh alone,” a member of the organizing committee said.

Besides Dibrugarh, enthusiasts from different areas including Dhemaji, Tinsukia and Lakhimpur also reached the venue to participate in the show.

Meanwhile, a participant who was awaiting her call for the audition, said, “I am feeling nervous as well as excited. I came prepared for my dance and I will try to give my best.”

Pratidin Time is bringing forward the talent hunt program in search of the rising talents of Assam in different fields.

The auditions will continue in Dibrugarh until tomorrow (August 26-27), thereafter, it will be held in other parts of the state.

Details below –