ACA Stadium, Guwahati to Host 3rd T20I Between India and New Zealand

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has announced that the ACA Stadium in Guwahati will host the 3rd T20 International of the upcoming New Zealand Tour of India, scheduled for January 25, 2026.

The tour will feature three ODIs and five T20Is between India and New Zealand, with the Guwahati clash expected to be one of the most thrilling encounters of the series.

ACA stated that the assignment reaffirms the ACA Stadium’s status as a premier international cricket venue and a symbol of sporting pride for Northeast India.

Expressing gratitude, ACA thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and BCCI Secretary Shri Devajit Saikia for their continued trust and support in promoting cricket in Assam.

The association also assured that all arrangements will be made to deliver a top-tier cricketing experience for players, officials, and fans alike.

