No Bollywood, Only Zubeen: ACA Announces Special Tribute at ICC Event

The President of Assam Cricket Association, Taranga Gogoi, has confirmed that a tribute will be paid to the late legendary singer Zubeen Garg during the ICC event. “As this is an ICC event, we cannot postpone or cancel it.”

All details regarding the recent situation in Assam have been communicated to the ICC. The international body has granted permission for the tribute to Zubeen Garg, ensuring that his fans worldwide can honour him during the ceremony.

Given the global anticipation for the Opening Ceremony of an international event like the World Cup, the ACA clarified that only a tribute to Zubeen Garg will be performed musically. Unlike previous events, there will be no Bollywood stars performing songs or dances.

Additionally, the ACA will make 5,000 free tickets available for Zubeen Garg fans at the office of the Guwahati Cricket Association. These tickets will be procured from the BCCI and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.