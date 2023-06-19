Accused BJP Worker Arrested for Attack on Couple in Assam’s Sivasagar

On Sunday evening, a couple was reportedly attacked by the youth for not attending the public meeting of national party president JP Nadda in Sivasagar district.

The injured couple has been identified as Purnima Changmai and Tamash Changmai who were rescued by the locals and rushed to Sivasagar Civil Hospital for immediate medical attention after the incident.

A case was lodged by the victims against Angshuman Borah at the police station for attacking them. The victim woman alleged that Angshuman broke into their house, tore off her clothes, dragged her to the road continuously attacked her.