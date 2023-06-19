Assam: BJP Worker Thrashes Couple for Not Attending JP Nadda’s Meeting

In a shocking incident, a couple was attacked by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker for not attending the public meeting of national party president JP Nadda in Assam’s Sivasagar district on Sunday.
The incident was reported in the Gaurisagar area where a BJP worker, identified as Angshuman Borah, is accused of thrashing the couple as a result of which the duo sustained grievous injuries.
The injured couple has been identified as Purnima Changmai and Tamash Changmai who were rescued by the locals and rushed to Sivasagar Civil Hospital for immediate medical attention.
Meanwhile, a case has been lodged by the victims against Angshuman Borah at the police station for attacking them.
Speaking to the media, the husband said, “Yesterday, we were asked to attend the public meeting of JP Nadda. As we are daily wage earners, we couldn’t attend the meeting. My wife who works at a nearby dhaba returned home after work and getting fresh when the worker arrived at our house. At first, there was a verbal spat between the two however, it later escalated into heated situation. He first hit her and dragged her outside to the road and beat her continuously by hitting on her head, stomach, chest and other parts of her body. A few moments later I arrived and saw the situation. I rushed to help her but suddenly I feld that someone hit me on my head from behind due to which I fell unconscious. After hearing our cry for help, the locals came out of their houses to rescue us from the hooligan. After noticing them, he fled from the scene. We were then taken to the hospital for treatment.”
“We tried to lodge the FIR against Angshuman yesterday itself but as the police officials were busy with the public meeting, we had to file the complaint a little bit later,” he added.
The wife said, “I was changing my clothes when the worker came to house asking why we did not attend the meeting. He tore my clothes, dragged to the road continuously beating me. When my husband arrived, he was also beaten by him.”
Notably, JP Nadda addressed a public meeting in Sivasagar on the day when the couple was assaulted by the worker.