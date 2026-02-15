Accused in Police Attack, Re-Arrested in Tamarhatn

Police have once again arrested alleged criminal Fazal Mandal and handed him over to the police in Kokrajhar district in connection with multiple pending cases.

Advertisment

According to sources, Mandal was detained under Case No. 04/2026 registered at Rangapara Police Station in Kokrajhar district. He was later formally handed over to the Officer-in-Charge of Rupshi Police Station, who escorted him from Tamarhat to Rangapara for further legal proceedings.

Mandal, who is reportedly involved in several criminal activities across Dhubri and Kokrajhar districts, has a history of serious charges. Police records indicate that he faces multiple cases, including assault on police personnel, attacks on forest department staff, vandalising forest department vehicles, issuing threats to law enforcement officials, and causing damage to forest areas.

On February 7, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Zahanuddin of Rupshi Police Station was allegedly seriously injured in an attack carried out by Mandal. In connection with that case, Tamarhat Police had arrested him two days prior and sent him to judicial custody.