Locals Detain Two Men Over Suspected Beef in Sonapur, Hand Them to Police

Tension gripped in Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati city after two men were caught by local residents for allegedly transporting suspected beef meat through the area.

Advertisment

According to reports, the two accused, Ijazul Haque and Majidul Haque from Juria in Nagaon district, were intercepted by locals while they were carrying the suspected beef meat on a bicycle through the Hindu-majority locality of Tulsi Nagar. Residents detained the duo on the spot and later handed them over to Sonapur Police.

Sources said the nature and origin of the meat are yet to be officially confirmed. The accused have not clearly stated where the meat was sourced from or how it was being transported.

Locals alleged that certain suspicious individuals have been residing in the area for a long time and are involved in such activities. They also raised concerns about alleged illegal electricity connections and the rapid expansion of settlements by some residents, claiming that the simplicity of local people is being misused.

A team of veterinary officials reached the spot and examined the seized meat to determine its nature.

Sonapur Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Also Read: Did Assam CM Consume Beef During Student Days? Akhil Gogoi's Shocking Claim