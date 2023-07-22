ACS Officer Arrested For Bribery In Dhubri; Over Rs 2 Cr Seized From His Residence

In an operation carried out by the officials of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Friday night, over Rs 2 crores of unaccounted cash from the residence of Dhubri Zila parishad’s CEO, Biswajit Goswami.
Goswami was arrested for allegedly demanding a bribe and accepting it through his assistant.
Upon searching his wife's residence in Bongaigaon, the sleuths of the vigilance cell recovered a hefty sum of Rs 2,32,85,300 (two crores thirty-two lakhs eighty-five thousand and three hundred).
Goswami allegedly accepted bribe through his assistant, Mrinal Kanti Sarkar, who was arrested earlier for accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from two Zila Parishad members in exchange for approving developmental projects under government schemes.
Upon interrogating Sarkar, he revealed CEO Goswami’s involvement in the alleged corruption case, following which, he was taken into custody.
Acting on a tip-off, DVAC devised a trap to catch the accused officials.
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the efforts of the vigilance cell to eradicate corruption from the administration.
Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Well done! The Directorate of Anti-Corruption and Vigilance has successfully carried out a sustained anti-corruption drive, resulting in the arrest of 117 government employees since 10th May 2021. The efforts to eradicate corruption from the administration will continue with the same determination and energy.”