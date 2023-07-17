Assam: Inspector Arrested In Bribery Charges Dismissed from Service

Inspector Achyut Dutta, who was arrested while accepting Rs 10,000 from a complainant in Assam's Darrang for providing relief in a criminal case, was handed a major penalty of dismissal from service upon completion of the departmental proceeding on Monday.
The decision was made in response to the charges against him. Additionally, central enforcement agencies have been informed about the recovery of cash during subsequent searches conducted. This action reflects the commitment to maintaining integrity and accountability within the law enforcement agency.
The dismissal serves as a stern message that misconduct will not be tolerated, and efforts will be made to ensure transparency and accountability in the system.
In a tweet, DGP GP Singh wrote, “On completion of departmental proceeding, Inspector Achyut Dutta, who was arrested in a trap case on October 12th, 2022 has been awarded major penalty of dismissal from service. Central enforcement agencies are also being kept in the loop relating to recovery of cash during follow up searches. @DGPAssamPolice @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam.”
Last year on October 12, Achyut Dutta and his PSO Diganta Baruah were arrested while accepting Rs 10,000 from the complainant for providing relief in a criminal case.
According to reports, a huge amount of cash was also recovered after launching search operations at the official residence of CI Achyut Dutta.