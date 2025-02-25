Act East, Act Fast, Act First: Assam Emerges as India’s Gateway to Growth!

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar led a high-powered session titled “Act East, Act Fast, Act First” at Advantage Assam 2.0 in Guwahati on Tuesday, placing Assam at the heart of India’s Act East Policy.

Advertisment

The session, designed as a strategic forum, spotlighted Assam’s role as the gateway to Southeast Asia, focusing on enhanced connectivity, trade expansion, and cross-border collaboration. It explored avenues for digital infrastructure, economic integration with ASEAN, and Assam’s transformation into a trade and industry hub.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Jaishankar reiterated India’s unwavering commitment to the Act East Policy, underlining Assam’s pivotal role in linking India with ASEAN nations. “Diplomacy and development go hand in hand. Assam’s infrastructure and economic linkages will be a driving force in regional integration,” he asserted.

Assam’s Big Leap Forward

Chief Minister Sarma, in his address, invoked Assam’s deep-rooted civilizational ties with East and Southeast Asia. “Historically, Assam has been the cultural and geographical bridge between South Asia and Southeast Asia. Today, our goal is to make Assam a contributor to India’s growth rather than a recipient of assistance,” he declared.

Expressing his vision for Vikshit Assam, Vikshit Bharat 2047, Dr. Sarma emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to Assam’s development is unprecedented. “For the first time since Independence, a delegation of 62 ambassadors and high commissioners visited Assam, marking a milestone in the state’s global engagement,” he added.

Global Spotlight on Assam

The session saw active participation from international diplomats and industry leaders:

Simon Wong, Singapore High Commissioner, highlighted Assam’s business potential and praised its single-window system for ease of doing business.

Hervé Delphin, EU Ambassador to India, described Assam as a key gateway to the eastern region, aligning with the European Union’s "working east” strategy.

Major General Vetsop Namgyel, Bhutan’s Ambassador, underscored the significance of the Gelephu Mindfulness City project in fostering regional vibrance.

Keiichi Ono, Japan’s Ambassador, reaffirmed Japan’s strong association with Assam’s infrastructure development under the Act East Policy.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, Assam’s Act East Policy Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, and leading trade experts also contributed insights on policy frameworks driving economic cooperation.

Pleased to address Advantage Assam Summit 2.0 in Guwahati alongside CM @himantabiswa, Ambassadors and delegates.



Spoke about Modi Government’s commitment to ‘Act East, Act Fast and Act First’.



Highlighted:



➡️ Act East starts with a change of approach by Delhi towards Assam… https://t.co/uZyWtrtkba pic.twitter.com/P1Kj1hoFac — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 25, 2025

Also Read: Assam Tea’s Global Vision Unfolds at Advantage Assam 2.0