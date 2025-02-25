Assam Tea’s Global Vision Unfolds at Advantage Assam 2.0

Advantage Assam 2.0 - Investment & Infrastructure Summit 2025 marked a significant step in Assam’s quest to strengthen its global presence in the tea industry.

The session, "200 Years & Growing: Nurturing Assam Tea's Vision for Global Leadership," featured insightful discussions on branding strategies, investment opportunities, and sustainable growth for Assam's iconic tea industry.

Industries & Commerce and Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora and Labour Welfare, Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare Minister Rupesh Gowala graced the session. Gowala reaffirmed the state’s commitment to the tea sector’s sustainable growth, highlighting various government initiatives supporting healthcare, education, and overall industry welfare. He emphasized that Assam contributes about 50 percent of India's total tea production, positioning the state as a critical player in the global tea market.

Moderated by Rudra Chatterjee, Chairman of Obeetee Carpets & Managing Director of Luxmi Group, the discussion explored Assam Tea’s rich legacy and future branding opportunities. He addressed key challenges such as product diversification, climate change impacts, tea tourism promotion, and Himalayan herb cultivation.

Industry leaders shared their expertise on the sector’s growth and innovation. Rohit Jawa, CEO & MD of HUL, emphasized the need for strong branding, stating that Assam Tea should become synonymous with "authentic chai" worldwide. Sunil D'Souza, CEO & MD of TCPL, highlighted ongoing discussions with the government to introduce innovation in the tea sector, particularly in health and welfare initiatives. Arijit Raha, Secretary General & CEO of ITA, underscored the importance of industry collaboration to enhance Assam Tea’s global recognition, citing investment policies and land reforms as crucial enablers.

Chand Gohain, President of ABLTMA, spoke on the need for skill training among small tea growers, while Upamanyu Borkakoty, Co-founder of Woolah Tea, discussed innovative market expansion strategies, including bagless tea. Shiva Krishnamurthy, Executive Director of Foods & Refreshment at HUL, highlighted sustainable packaging and policy support, stressing the need for government-industry collaboration.

A notable idea proposed during the session was the transformation of the Tocklai Tea Research Centre into a global hub for tea research. Other discussions included utilizing tea plants for commercial applications like furniture making, commercializing tea essence, and prioritizing workforce welfare.

In his concluding remarks, Bimal Bora reiterated the government’s commitment to positioning Assam Tea as a global leader and promoting it as a wellness beverage. He emphasized that Assam's tea industry is not just a legacy but a dynamic and evolving sector poised for international success. He also highlighted the Jhumoir Binandini performance at Sarusajai Stadium on February 24, emphasizing the role of cultural promotion in boosting Assam Tea’s global appeal.

The session marked a pivotal moment in Assam’s journey to reinforce its global tea legacy while embracing new opportunities for growth and innovation.

