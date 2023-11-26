Active Manipuri Militant Arrested In Assam's Cachar

An active cadre of the Manipuri rebel outfit United Tribal Liberation Army - S.K Thadou faction was arrested by the officials in Assam's Cachar district, reports emerged on Sunday.
Initial reports indicated that the Assam Rifles and Jirighat Police conducted a collaborative operation in Cachar, resulting in the apprehension of an active member of the militant group.
The arrested cadre was identified by officials as one Henlenmang Lhouvum. He is a resident of the Senapati district of neighbouring state Manipur, said the officials.
Based on the information received, the team working together in the operation had specific inputs from sources about the location of the individual involved. They used this information to initiate the operation and successfully apprehended him.
According to officials, the authorities arrested the member from Lakhicherra Khasia Punjee near Jirighat, which is located along the state border with Manipur.
Moreover, the officials further informed that upon searching the arrested individual, they came across a 0.32 mm pistol loaded with five live rounds of ammunition, which was immediately seized.
The authorities verified that he is associated with the S.K Thadou faction of the United Tribal Liberation Army, a militant organization based in Manipur. He was apprehended in the area while finalizing an arms transaction with unknown individuals.
Officials have confirmed that a comprehensive investigation is underway in relation to the issue, and the police are thoroughly examining all possible aspects.