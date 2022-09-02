Assam

Active NSCN-IM Cadre Nabbed in Assam’s Sonari

The member, identified as Tainai Wangnao, was arrested from Namtola at the Assam-Nagaland border.
An active member of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) was apprehended in Sonari in Assam’s Charaideo district on Friday.

Tainai is a member of the ceasefire group of Naga militants.

The accused said, “I was apprehended in Namtola. I am a member of the ceasefire group. The security personnel did not recover anything from my possession.”

It may be noted that as many as eight active cadres of NSCN (IM)/KTU on August 19 surrendered before the Assam Rifles and the Assam Police. Amongst surrendered eight cadres, five cadres were from army wing and three cadres from civil wing.

