Assam Govt Appoints 'Guardian Ministers' For All Districts

The appointments were made by Governor of Assam in an official notification issued on Friday.
Assam cabinet meeting | FILE
The Assam government on Friday appointed ministers who would act as guardians for different districts across the state.

The guardians, each a minister of Himanta Biswa Sarma cabinet, have been given responsibility of 2-3 districts to take stock of welfare schemes, implementation of infrastructure projects etc.

They will be responsible for administration in the districts under their charge but won’t be directly involved with the people.

Full list below –

  • Atul Bora – Kamrup (M), North Lakhimpur

  • Ranjeet Kumar Dass – Bongaigaon, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia

  • Pijush Hazarika – Sonitpur, Biswanath, Kamrimganj

  • Kesab Mahanta – Morigaon, Golaghat, South Salmara-Mankachar

  • Parimal Suklabaidya – Nagaon, Hojai, Jorhat

  • Ajanta Neog – Jorhat, Nalbari

  • Ranuj Pegu – Sivasagar, Majuli, Barpeta

  • Ashok Singhal – Kokrajhar, Goalpara, Cachar

  • Jayanta Malla Baruah – Cachar, Dhubri, Hailakandi

  • Chandra Mohan Patowary – Kamrup, Darrang

  • Jogen Mohan – Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao

  • Nandita Gorlosa – Baksa, Bajali

  • Urkhao Gwra Brahma – Chirang, Tamulpur

  • Sanjay Kishan – Dhemaji

