Assam Govt Appoints 'Guardian Ministers' For All Districts

The Assam government on Friday appointed ministers who would act as guardians for different districts across the state.
The guardians, each a minister of Himanta Biswa Sarma cabinet, have been given responsibility of 2-3 districts to take stock of welfare schemes, implementation of infrastructure projects etc.
They will be responsible for administration in the districts under their charge but won’t be directly involved with the people.
The appointments were made by Governor of Assam in an official notification issued on Friday.
Full list below –
Atul Bora – Kamrup (M), North Lakhimpur
Ranjeet Kumar Dass – Bongaigaon, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia
Pijush Hazarika – Sonitpur, Biswanath, Kamrimganj
Kesab Mahanta – Morigaon, Golaghat, South Salmara-Mankachar
Parimal Suklabaidya – Nagaon, Hojai, Jorhat
Ajanta Neog – Jorhat, Nalbari
Ranuj Pegu – Sivasagar, Majuli, Barpeta
Ashok Singhal – Kokrajhar, Goalpara, Cachar
Jayanta Malla Baruah – Cachar, Dhubri, Hailakandi
Chandra Mohan Patowary – Kamrup, Darrang
Jogen Mohan – Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao
Nandita Gorlosa – Baksa, Bajali
Urkhao Gwra Brahma – Chirang, Tamulpur
Sanjay Kishan – Dhemaji