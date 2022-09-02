Assam Govt Appoints 'Guardian Ministers' For All Districts

The Assam government on Friday appointed ministers who would act as guardians for different districts across the state.

The guardians, each a minister of Himanta Biswa Sarma cabinet, have been given responsibility of 2-3 districts to take stock of welfare schemes, implementation of infrastructure projects etc.

They will be responsible for administration in the districts under their charge but won’t be directly involved with the people.

The appointments were made by Governor of Assam in an official notification issued on Friday.

Full list below –