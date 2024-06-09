Actress Gayatri Mahanta Reacts to Husband Pabitra Margherita's Cabinet Induction

In a momentous achievement for the state, BJP leader Pabitra Margherita has been selected for a ministerial post in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet 3.0. As news of his appointment spreads, his wife, Gayatri Mahanta, shares her excitement and astonishment.
Speaking at Barjhar Airport just before leaving for Delhi, Gayatri Mahanta expressed her feelings about her husband's new role:
"I'm about to go to Delhi; my husband, (Pabitra Da), has called and asked me to come. I don't know much; everything you guys are playing in the news, that's it. I'm totally surprised, just thinking whatever is happening is fine. Before I say anything, they should take the oath first and the rest of us will come later."
This statement captures her mixed emotions of surprise and happiness as she prepares to join her husband in Delhi.
Furthermore, in the latest updates, Sarbananda Sonowal and Kiren Rijiju will take the oath as Union Cabinet Ministers, while Pabitra Margherita is set to take the oath as Minister of State. This is a significant accomplishment not just for Margherita, but for the entire state of Assam.
It may be noted that Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi is set to take the oath for his third consecutive term today at 7:15 PM.