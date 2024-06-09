Actress Gayatri Mahanta Reacts to Husband Pabitra Margherita's Cabinet Induction

Speaking at Barjhar Airport just before leaving for Delhi, Gayatri Mahanta expressed her feelings about her husband's new role:

"I'm about to go to Delhi; my husband, (Pabitra Da), has called and asked me to come. I don't know much; everything you guys are playing in the news, that's it. I'm totally surprised, just thinking whatever is happening is fine. Before I say anything, they should take the oath first and the rest of us will come later."

This statement captures her mixed emotions of surprise and happiness as she prepares to join her husband in Delhi.