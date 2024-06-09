Rajya Sabha MP Pabitra Margherita Selected for Ministerial Post in Modi Cabinet 3.0

A significant accomplishment for the state as BJP leader Pabitra Margherita has been selected for a ministerial post in the Modi Cabinet 3.0.
The news comes as NDA leaders, including Chirag Paswan, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Dr. S. Jaishankar, departed from 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, the residence of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi, after attending a tea meeting.
According to the latest updates, Sarbananda Sonowal and Kiren Rijiju will take the oath as Union Cabinet Ministers, while Pabitra Margherita will take the oath as Minister of State.
Earlier, Sonowal arrived at Modi's residence this afternoon, joining other prominent BJP figures expected to take the oath as ministers. Among the notable names are Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Arjun Meghwal, Manohar Khattar, Rao Inderjeet, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, and Raksha Khadse.
Additionally, experienced leaders like Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Mansukh Mandaviya are also likely to be part of the Modi Cabinet 3.0. Earlier today, BJP leaders Dharmendra Pradhan, Kiren Rijiju, Jitin Prasada, and Ravneet Singh Bittu attended the tea meeting at Modi's residence.
Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi will take the oath for his third consecutive term today at 7:15 PM.