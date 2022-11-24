Assam-Meghalaya Conflict: Additional Security Deployed at Jorabat

Additional security has been deployed under flyover in Jorabat on Thursday to control the adverse situation between Assam and Meghalaya.

According to sources, the Assam administration has taken few precautionary measures in Jorabat to control the conflict between the two states.

Security has been tightened in Jorabat area.

The precautionary measures were taken so that the miscreants attack on the civilians is controlled.

Since the firing incident which killed at least four civilians from Meghalaya and one Assam forest guard, there is unrest between the two states in which miscreants are allegedly attacking drivers and tourists from Assam in Meghalaya.

In few areas, car bearing Assam registration were set on fire, black flags were displayed in front of hotels where tourist from the state are staying.