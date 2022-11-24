Assam

Assam-Meghalaya Firing Incident: Wife of Forest Guard to Receive Rs 5 Lakhs

According to sources, the fund will be provided from the Karbi Anglong District Health Council Relief Fund.
Pratidin Bureau

Wife of Vidyasingh Lekthe, the forest guard who lost his life in firing incident at Assam-Meghalaya border, will be given fund of Rs. 5 lakhs as aid.

The body of the forest guard was handed over to the Assam authorities by Meghalaya government in Khanduli on Wednesday.

The last rites of Lekthe will be performed on Friday with military honours.

It may be mentioned that on Tuesday morning, an incident of firing took place between Assam Forest Officials and unknown miscreants at Mukhrow under Jirikinding PS under West Karbi Anglong District. The incident reportedly took place when the Forest Party attempted to stop a truck smuggling out illegal timber.

When the truck was stopped by the forest party personnel, they were gheraoed by unknown miscreants who resorted to violence. In order to save their lives, the forest party resorted to firing. In the incident, three civilians and one forest guard died.

