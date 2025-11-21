Adivasi Community Holds Mass Rally in Kokrajhar Demanding ST Status and Land Rights

The All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA), along with eight other Adivasi organisations, is currently holding a mass rally in Kokrajhar to press for several long-standing demands. The protest, which began at Dilomgaon Playground, is ongoing and is proceeding towards the Green Field in Kokrajhar.

The rally highlights demands such as Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, implementation of accords signed with Adivasi militant groups with the Government of India and Assam, daily wages of ₹551, land pattas, and other socio-economic issues.

The coordination committee of the rally includes AASAA, AKSU, ASSU, ASS, JSB, AVSAR, AAWAA, MSS, and ALKSU. The committee is chaired by Sri Som Soren, with Sri Paul Tudu serving as chief convenor. Organisers have appealed to participants to maintain discipline, avoid carrying weapons, and follow instructions to ensure the rally is conducted peacefully. Authorities have been requested to provide logistical and security support for the event.

The event also includes cultural programs, public addresses, and discussions on issues affecting the Adivasi population. Organisers emphasised that the rally aims to mobilise public support for recognition and protection of Adivasi rights, government schemes, land pattas, and other benefits, while ensuring a smooth and safe gathering.

Also Read: ATASU Stages Massive Torch Rally in Mariani Demanding ST Status