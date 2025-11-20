ATASU Stages Massive Torch Rally in Mariani Demanding ST Status

The All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU) on Thursday organised a massive torch rally in Mariani, intensifying its long-standing demand for granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six indigenous communities of Assam, including the Tai Ahom.

The rally began in the evening from Mariani's Pukhuria and proceeded towards the Mariani Thana Tiniali. Resonating with slogans demanding tribal recognition and criticising the government for its prolonged delay, the march drew heavy participation from local youths and community members. ATASU president Basanta Gogoi led the demonstration.

Speaking to the media, Gogoi said the protest was a reminder of the government’s constitutional duty and its unfulfilled promise to the indigenous communities.

“From one corner of Assam to another, people are saying the same thing — protect the rights of Assamese people, our future, our biodiversity, our culture, our language, and our economy. The government had promised ST status to the six communities, and to remind them of that commitment, we are on the streets today. Assam must remain Assamese,” he asserted.

Gogoi warned that if the government fails to deliver on its assurances before the 2026 elections, it will face consequences at the ballot box.

“Every political leader has forgotten their responsibility towards the Assamese community. This movement shows that we are united,” he added.