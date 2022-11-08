2 Suspected Adivasi Militants Apprehended in Assam’s Dibrugarh

Two suspected Adivasi militants have been arrested in Dibrugarh district of Assam.

A team of Assam Rifles and 166 Territorial Army arrested the militants in a joint operation from the Dhaman Tinthengia village of Tingkhong area on Sunday night.

The arrested militants have been identified as Mileswar Kisan alias Sunil (38) and Shampad Cheruwa alias Rahul (30) of Salmari tea estate of Dibrugarh.

A .22 pistol and 4 rounds of live bullets have been recovered from them.

The militants have been booked under section 25 (1) (a) of the Arms Act.

Dibrugarh Additional SP (Headquarters) Bitul Chetia said that interrogation of the duo is underway and added that they may have links with the All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA) or Maoists elements in the state.