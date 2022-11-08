Guwahati: Money Heist Style Gold Smuggling Bid Foiled By Railway Police

In an apparent imitation of popular television series ‘Money Heist’, a gold smuggling bid in which the smuggler broke the gold into small pieces and tried to contraband it, was foiled by Railway Police in Guwahati on Tuesday.
According to reports, Railway Police at the Guwahati Railway Station seized a consignment of gold from a Rajdhani Express train and also arrested one person in connection with the matter.
Officials informed that the captured gold is believed to be worth approximately Rs 50 lakhs in the market.
Police said that they found the gold ground into small pieces and concealed in a bag, in an attempt to smuggle it.
The person arrested in the case has been identified as Mohammad Shafi and took him in on charges of smuggling the gold.
It may be noted that a person was arrested earlier after gold biscuits were seized from him at the Guwahati Railway Station on November 1.
A total of six gold biscuits, worth in lakhs were seized from his possession, police said. The police apprehended the individual from Rajdhani express that had halted at Guwahati Railway station.
Meanwhile, a case under relevant sections has been registered against him. An investigation to unearth further links is on, added police.
Earlier last month, the Government Railway Police Force (GRPF) seized a large consignment of gold at Guwahati Railway Station.
The total seizure included gold bars weighing around 300 grams, estimated to be worth over Rs 16 lakhs.