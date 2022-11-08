Guwahati: Money Heist Style Gold Smuggling Bid Foiled By Railway Police

In an apparent imitation of popular television series ‘Money Heist’, a gold smuggling bid in which the smuggler broke the gold into small pieces and tried to contraband it, was foiled by Railway Police in Guwahati on Tuesday.

According to reports, Railway Police at the Guwahati Railway Station seized a consignment of gold from a Rajdhani Express train and also arrested one person in connection with the matter.

Officials informed that the captured gold is believed to be worth approximately Rs 50 lakhs in the market.

Police said that they found the gold ground into small pieces and concealed in a bag, in an attempt to smuggle it.

The person arrested in the case has been identified as Mohammad Shafi and took him in on charges of smuggling the gold.