Admin Announces 52-Day Shutdown of Railway Level Crossing Gate in Jagiroad

The Morigaon district administration has declared a 52-day shutdown of the railway level crossing gate between Jagiroad-Morigaon from 6 am on Monday.
This decision has been taken by the administration for the construction of the flyover over the railway level crossing gate in the said locality.
During this period of shutdown, all kinds of vehicles both heavy and light motor are being asked not to travel via the Jagiroad-Morigaon link road for the next 52 days.
Notably, Jagiroad, located in the Morigaon district of Assam, is primarily known for its industrial activities. The Nagaon Paper Mill, which was one of the largest units of the Hindustan Paper Corporation, was situated in Jagiroad.
The town also has several other small and medium-sized industries, including plywood factories, sugar mills, and a railway carriage and wagon workshop. In addition, there are several small-scale agro-based industries, such as rice mills and oil mills that cater to the local agricultural produce.
Overall, Jagiroad's industrial sector plays a significant role in the region's economic development and provides employment opportunities for many people.
1000 TPD Cement grinding Unit - Alsthom Industries Limited (Subsidiary of Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited) was established in 2016 which is situated at Baghjap, Jagibhakatgaon in Jagiroad-Marigaon Road. It produces Cements with different grades and supplies across the states and also exports.