ADRE 2024: AAP Demands Investigation into Public Strip Searches & Misconduct

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has brought to light a series of serious allegations concerning the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE 2.0) held on September 15, 2024, which was administered under the supervision of the Assam government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
According to AAP, the examination, intended to offer fair opportunities, turned into a distressing experience for many candidates, particularly women, due to several reported infractions:
Public Strip Searches of Female Candidates:
AAP claims that women at various examination centers were subjected to invasive strip searches conducted in the open by general security personnel. These searches reportedly lacked privacy and exposed candidates to public humiliation, violating basic standards of decency and personal dignity.
Unqualified Personnel Handling Searches:
The party asserts that untrained security guards, rather than qualified law enforcement officers, were responsible for these sensitive searches. The lack of professionalism and empathy during these procedures allegedly worsened the distress experienced by the candidates.
Psychological Harassment:
Candidates were reportedly subjected to public shaming and mental harassment right before the examination. This alleged mistreatment in full view of others inflicted significant psychological trauma, undermining their ability to focus and perform during the exam.
Violation of Civil Rights:
AAP argues that these incidents constitute a severe infringement of civil liberties, highlighting a disregard for fundamental human rights as enshrined in the Constitution and international human rights frameworks.
The party has called upon the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to launch an immediate and comprehensive investigation into these allegations.
They urge that those responsible for these actions, as well as the systemic failures that allowed them, be held accountable. AAP also seeks corrective measures to prevent such violations in future recruitment processes.