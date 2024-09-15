ADRE Candidate Alleges Inappropriate Body Checks at Nalbari Exam Centre

A candidate for the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for Grade III posts of the State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) has made serious allegations about inappropriate physical checking at an examination center. The incident reportedly took place at Swahid Smriti Senior Secondary School in Belsor, Nalbari district, which was the designated center for the candidate.
The candidate, identified as Nabanita Sarma, took to her Facebook profile to share the traumatic experience, describing it as “disgraceful and pathetic.”
“While I entered the premises, there was arrangement for checking, there were two women who were given the duty for checking all the women candidates. But the way they touched my body was not appropriate and was not acceptable. They even checked out under garments during checking. I wore kurti and leggings. But they put their hand inside our under garments to check which is very disgraceful. It was not only me, there were few woman candidates who wore Mekhela Sador, even they were checked in that same pattern. Though there were only women no men, but the fact is how did they get the right to touch our body. Moreover, there was no cloth cover where the women were being checked. And checking in such pattern is also unhygienic,” said Sarma.
The candidate further stated that she enquired about similar incidents in other centers, only to find that none had conducted checks in such a manner.
“My friends who also appeared for today’s Grade III examinations told me that the checking was done in a normal way. I appeared in several competitive examinations earlier, but I never witnessed such kind of pathetic approach to check a candidate. For whatever reason, all the candidates in that centre felt uncomfortable for some hours and we were mentally harassed for a while,” Sarma added.
She also urged the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, to investigate the matter and take steps to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.
It is worth noting that a total of 11,23,204 candidates across Assam were scheduled to take the written examination for Grade III posts of the State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) on Sunday. The exam began at 10:30 am across 2,305 centers statewide, with the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) administering the test on behalf of the SLRC. Candidates were required to report to their exam centers two hours prior to the start of the examination. Over 70,000 invigilators were deployed across Assam, with Guwahati alone hosting 329 centers, each accommodating approximately 500 candidates.