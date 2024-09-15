ADRE Candidate Alleges Inappropriate Body Checks at Nalbari Exam Centre

“While I entered the premises, there was arrangement for checking, there were two women who were given the duty for checking all the women candidates. But the way they touched my body was not appropriate and was not acceptable. They even checked out under garments during checking. I wore kurti and leggings. But they put their hand inside our under garments to check which is very disgraceful. It was not only me, there were few woman candidates who wore Mekhela Sador, even they were checked in that same pattern. Though there were only women no men, but the fact is how did they get the right to touch our body. Moreover, there was no cloth cover where the women were being checked. And checking in such pattern is also unhygienic,” said Sarma.