ADRE 2024: Candidates Can Request OMR Sheet Copies for Just Rs 50

Additionally, the Chief Minister explained that if a candidate believes a particular answer key provided by SEBA is incorrect, they can file an appeal by depositing Rs 500. The appeal process will enable candidates to contest the accuracy of any question's answer key. If SEBA corrects the key following the appeal, the Rs 500 fee will be refunded to the candidate’s bank account. The Chief Minister noted that this fee is intended to prevent frivolous claims against the board.