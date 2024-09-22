ADRE 2024: Candidates Can Request OMR Sheet Copies for Just Rs 50

In a recent statement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared important insights regarding the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) 2024. With the completion of the third grade of the ADRE, candidates who appeared for the exam can now appeal to the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) starting September 27 for a photocopy of their OMR sheet by depositing a fee of just Rs 50. SEBA will release an advertisement detailing the application process for this request.
Candidates will be able to verify their answers against the official answer key, which will be published on SEBA's website on September 28. This will allow them to calculate their scores for the Grade III examinations.
Additionally, the Chief Minister explained that if a candidate believes a particular answer key provided by SEBA is incorrect, they can file an appeal by depositing Rs 500. The appeal process will enable candidates to contest the accuracy of any question's answer key. If SEBA corrects the key following the appeal, the Rs 500 fee will be refunded to the candidate’s bank account. The Chief Minister noted that this fee is intended to prevent frivolous claims against the board.
Sarma also addressed complaints from some candidates regarding the requirement to provide photographs on the OMR sheet for the recently held ADRE for Grade III posts. He noted that other states, such as Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, include photographs on OMR sheets to prevent impersonation during examinations. However, he has directed SEBA not to include photographs in future recruitment exams, including ADRE.
He emphasized that these initiatives are unprecedented in India, showcasing the state government's commitment to transparency and integrity in the examination process. The Chief Minister also defended the recent internet shutdown during the examinations, stating it was implemented to prevent unfair practices. In response to criticism from the Congress party, he highlighted that the same party had enforced an internet ban during an examination in Jharkhand.
“These measures reflect the Assam government's dedication to maintaining the integrity of the recruitment process and providing candidates with a fair opportunity to review their performance,” added the chief minister.