Himanta Takes Dig At Congress After Internet Ban In Jharkhand For Exams

After Jharkhand imposed a blanket ban on internet services for the graduate-level competitive exams, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took an aim at the Congress for condemning a similar ban during Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE).
Sarma said that the Congress (coalition) government in Jharkhand imposed an internet ban after taking a leaf out of Assam while criticizing him for a similar measure taken recently. "The Congress has been criticizing me for internet shutdown. Today, the Congress government in Jharkhand held an exam and imposed an internet ban on learning from Assam," he said.
Taking credit for the move, Sarma further said, "This means Assam is leading the way for India. Such measures will continue to be taken and there will be no use of unfair means. There are upcoming recruitment exams as well. I hope the students focus and continue to get employment."
Notably, in Jharkhand, internet services will not be available from 8:00 am in the morning till 1:30 pm after the examination on September 21 and 22 across 24 districts of Jharkhand where exam centres have been set up. The internet ban will prohibit mobile internet, mobile data and mobile Wi-Fi services of all service providers throughout the state.
However, voice calls and broadband connectivity based on fixed telephone lines will not be affected by the internet ban, the government clarified.
Meanwhile, the Assam Chief Minister further said today that female candidates appearing for exams will continue to be frisked, albeit with permission after a candidate in Nalbari alleged inappropriate physical checking while appearing for the recent ADRE exams.
Controversy erupted over frisking at Swahid Smriti Senior Secondary School examination centre in Nalbari district's Belsor after a female candidate described her experience of it on Facebook as "disgraceful and pathetic". Although the personnel carrying out the checking were women, she said that they went too far, by putting their hands inside undergarments of candidates. Additionally, the frisking was done in full public view with no cloth cover available in the area where female candidates were being checked, she alleged.