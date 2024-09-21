Himanta Takes Dig At Congress After Internet Ban In Jharkhand For Exams

Controversy erupted over frisking at Swahid Smriti Senior Secondary School examination centre in Nalbari district's Belsor after a female candidate described her experience of it on Facebook as "disgraceful and pathetic". Although the personnel carrying out the checking were women, she said that they went too far, by putting their hands inside undergarments of candidates. Additionally, the frisking was done in full public view with no cloth cover available in the area where female candidates were being checked, she alleged.